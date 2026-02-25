ACB carries out searches at residence of brother of Dy CM in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary here in connection with a disproportionate assets probe, officials said.

Vijay Choudhary is an Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“We are carrying out a search at the residence of Vijay Choudhary. The search is being conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets” officials said.

The raid commenced early in the morning at his residence in the Santokh Vihar–Kalochak area of the city and was continuing at the time of filing this report. T The Inspector was transferred to Ladakh in September last year. PTI AB AB DV DV