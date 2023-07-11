ACB catches medical officer taking bribe red-handed

Gurugram, Jul 11 (PTI) A medical officer of Civil Hospital in Haryana's Palwal was nabbed by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Gurugram red-handed while accepting a bribe, officials said on Tuesday.

The medical officer demanded Rs 38,000 in exchange for keeping the private hospital open after threatening to shut it. The accused had already taken Rs 50,000 from the hospital, a senior officer of ACB said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Prevention of Corruption Act and he is being produced in a city court of Palwal, the officer said.

According to the ACB, Dr Shiv Shankar, a medical officer at Palwal civil hospital, demanded a bribe from a private hospital operator in lieu of keeping his hospital open. The complainant also alleged that Shankar demanded a bribe from him regularly, according to the ACB. Before this, he had already taken Rs 50,000 from the hospital operator by threatening to close his hospital.

When Shankar demanded another bribe even after the complainant paid him Rs 50,000, the latter sought help from the ACB.

Subsequently, a special team was formed who conducted a raid and nabbed the accused on Monday late evening catching him accepting a bribe of Rs 38,000 from the complainant.

"The ACB team has begun further investigation by registering a case against the accused medical officer under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at ACB police Station, Gurugram," ACB spokesperson Jitender Kumar said. SKY SKY