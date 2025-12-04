ACB caught two revenue officials taking bribe in Jammu's Udhampur, arrested

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a person seeking correction of his name in the revenue records in Udhampur district, officials said.

The ACB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Patwari Ganderab Singh of Thalora, and watchman, Kuldeep Kumar.

According to officials, the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant to correct his name in the revenue records. Following this, the complainant approached the ACB for legal action, they said.

After receiving the complaint, the bureau conducted a discreet verification, which corroborated the demand. Subsequently, a case was registered at Police Station ACB Udhampur, and an investigation was taken up, they said.

A team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police laid a trap and arrested the accused, they said.

"Both the accused were caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant," police said, adding that they arrested the accused and recovered the bribe money from their possession.

Police also searched the residential accommodation of the accused patwari at Khoon, Majalta, in the presence of a magistrate, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.