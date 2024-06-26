ACB conducts raids on assets of DySP in J&K, HP in DA case

Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted raids on the various properties allegedly owned by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in J&K and Himachal Pradesh in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) case, officials said.

The ACB is investigating into the allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets including two hotels in Manali in Himachal worth crores of rupees accumulated by the DySP, they said.

The raids are underway at the assets in Jammu, Kathua and Manali, they said. PTI AB KSS KSS