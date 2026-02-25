ACB conducts surprise checks in Jammu division over illegal mining activities

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) The ACB on Wednesday conducted joint surprise checks across multiple districts of Jammu division following complaints of widespread illegal mining activities allegedly being carried out by mining block holders in connivance with certain officers and officials of the Mining and ecological departments, officials said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) constituted special teams to carry out coordinated inspections at various locations to curb the illegal extraction and environmental violations, they said.

During the course of the checks, ACB teams conducted extensive searches at stone crushers located at Bajalta in Jammu, Gandyal in Kathua, Kaller and Doongi in Rajouri, besides inspecting the district mineral office in Rajouri, they said.

The teams also conducted searches of mining blocks at Saranu in Rajouri district, Anji and Arnas belts in Reasi district.

Preliminary findings revealed that most of the stone crushers and mining block holders were indulging in illegal mining activities and operating in blatant violation of stipulated terms and conditions, causing significant ecological degradation in the respective areas, officials said.

The teams seized mobile phones, computers and relevant documents and records from various sites.

"The material collected is currently under scrutiny to ascertain the extent of irregularities and fix responsibility," the officials said. Further investigation into the case is underway. PTI AB HIG