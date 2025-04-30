ACB files corruption case against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed a case against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in the construction of 12,748 classrooms in Delhi government schools, an official said on Wednesday.

The scam is pegged at around Rs 2,000 crore and involved awarding contracts at highly inflated rates with classrooms reportedly built at Rs 24.86 lakh each, nearly five times the usual cost, the ACB added in a statement.

The project was allegedly awarded to contractors linked with AAP.