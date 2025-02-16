ACB finds assets over 200 per cent beyond income of Rajasthan PWD engineer during raids

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found assets worth over 200 per cent more than the known income of a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer during raids at multiple locations, officials said on Sunday.

The 12 teams of the ACB launched simultaneous raids on Saturday night at premises linked to accused engineer Deepak Mittal in Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Beawar, Jodhpur, and Faridabad (Haryana), with the operation still underway.

Following a complaint regarding disproportionate assets, the ACB obtained a search warrant from the court, ACB Director General of Police Ravi Prakash said.

He said that investigations revealed that Mittal amassed wealth worth Rs 4.02 crore beyond his legitimate income.

On Sunday morning, an ACB team also searched the executive engineer's office in Jodhpur. Another team was dispatched to Faridabad after receiving information that the accused had invested some of his wealth at his brother’s place, the officer added.

During the raids, officials recovered documents related to 16 plots, multiple bank accounts, cheque books, and lockers. Mittal has allegedly spent crores on property construction, ACB officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.