ACB looking for Jhalawar municipal council chairman in graft case; office clerk among 2 held

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 4 (PTI) A clerk at the Jhalawar municipal council and another man were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 on behalf of the civic body's chairman to clear a land conversion file, officials said.

The Jhalawar municipal council chairman, Sanjay Shukla, has been absconding since the arrests, they said.

The chairman had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to clear the land conversion file, which was lying pending for four years and asked the victim to contact to the clerk. Later, the bribe amount was dropped initially to Rs 40,000 and finally settled at Rs 30,000, Jhalawar ACB Prerna Shekhawat said.

The victim approached ACB on July 21 and registered a complaint, following which the ACB verified the charges and planned a trap, she said.

The ACB sleuths arrested clerk Akash Kalosiya and middleman Ajay Kumar after they had accepted bribe of Rs. 30,000, the officer said, adding that Shukla was absconding.

A case under relevant sections of the anti-corruption law has been registered against the three and further investigation is underway, she added.