ACB nabs Class-3 officer in PWD department accepting Rs 2.20 lakh bribe in Thane district

Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught a section engineer attached to the PWD department of Panchayat Samiti in Bhiwandi town of Thane district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.20 lakh, officials said.

The engineer, Pramod Jumale, a Class-3 officer, was held after a 30-year-old contractor approached the ACB, Thane unit, with a complaint that he was demanding a bribe for preparing bill for a sewer project, said the anti-graft agency.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB Thane), Dharmaraj Sonke, said, "The complainant had completed the construction of a closed sewer under the gram panchayat and had also finished three other works whose bills were already paid. However, for preparing the bill for the closed sewer project, the section engineer demanded a bribe." According to the ACB, Jumale initially demanded Rs 2.40 lakh from the complainant. After negotiations during the verification process conducted on April 21, the amount was brought down to Rs 2.20 lakh.

"Based on the complaint we received, a verification exercise was carried out. It was confirmed that Jumale had indeed demanded a bribe. Following this, a trap was set, and during the operation conducted on April 28, he was caught accepting Rs 2.20 lakh from the complainant," Sonke added.

"An FIR was registered against the accused public servant under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act with the local police and further probe was underway,," said the deputy SP. PTI COR RSY