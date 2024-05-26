ACB nabs cop taking bribe of Rs 8,000 in Maharashtra’s Gondia district

Gondia, May 26 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday apprehended a cop while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 inside the police station where he is posted in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, an official said.

Assistant sub-inspector Anil Faguji Pardhi (54) from Gondia City police station had demanded Rs 10,000 from a tractor driver to not register a case against him. He brought down the amount to Rs 8,000 after negotiation, the official said.

Acting on a complaint by the tractor driver, the ACB laid a trap and caught Pardhi accepting the bribe money inside the police station A case has been registered against Pardhi under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said. PTI COR NR