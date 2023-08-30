ACB nabs security guard taking Rs 500 bribe in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a security guard at the Nagpur Improvement Trust, a government body, while accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from a contractor, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Sanjay Laxman Gaur (44) was posted at NIT’s office in Hanuman Nagar area, the official said.

According to the ACB, the complaint was lodged by a 33-year-old contractor, who had successfully completed a construction project but faced difficulties in getting his bills approved.

To move his file expeditiously, Gaur allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 from the contractor. He later brought it down to Rs 500.

After being approached by the contractor, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Gaur as he accepted the bribe amount on Tuesday, the official added. PTI COR NR