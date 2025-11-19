ACB opposes bail plea of court clerk held in bribery case; says he may destroy evidence

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday opposed the bail application of a civil court clerk held in a bribery case, saying he may contact the absconding accused, who is a judge, and destroy evidence related to the crime if he is released.

The police, in a written response filed before the special ACB court, opposed the bail plea of Chandrakant Vasudeo, arrested here last week for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in exchange for a favourable verdict in a land dispute case.

Additional Sessions Judge at the civil court in Mazgaon, Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, has been named as a wanted accused in the case.

Vasudeo, a clerk-cum typist working under Kazi, allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh for himself and the judge. He made this disclosure during his custody, the police said.

The ACB said that if released on bail, there is a possibility that Vasudeo may contact accused number two (Kazi) and destroy evidence related to the crime's investigation.

The police pointed out that Vasudeo and Kazi were observed to have frequent WhatsApp calls even outside office hours and the arrested accused has not provided a satisfactory explanation.

It further said that since inquiry and investigation with absconding accused is necessary, the clerk must remain in judicial custody.

Further investigation is required as to whether or not other public servants are involved in the crime, police said.

Vasudeo's plea will be next heard on Monday.

The police said Kazi had allegedly instructed Vasudeo to demand Rs 15 lakh for himself (the judge) from the complainant to issue a favourable order in the commercial suit. PTI AVI NP