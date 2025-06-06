ACB quizzes Satyendar Jain for over 5 hours in graft case, he calls it 'politically motivated'

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was questioned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for over five hours on Friday in connection with a graft case related to the construction of classrooms in city government schools under the previous AAP dispensation.

Sources said Jain was evasive in his replies and might be called for questioning again.

Jain, who was the Public Works Department (PWD) minister in the AAP government, termed the case "politically motivated".

According to the sources, Jain was given a written questionnaire with 29 questions.

"He tried to put the blame on the concerned department and had no answers on illegal appointment of architects. A CVC report which had pointed out anomalies in the construction of classrooms was kept hidden for three years. The report indicated escalated costs. He had no answers," a source claimed.

The ACB might call him again for another round of questioning after recording statements of other witnesses, the source added.

After his questioning, Jain praised the AAP government for building good schools in Delhi and challenged the BJP to show better results.

"This is a politically motivated case. The BJP should only focus on work," he said.

"The AAP was in power for 10 years and there were no power cuts. But now people are buying inverters. They had said dogs were roaming in the streets (during the AAP government's tenure). But has even one dog been picked up from the roads? They had said cows will be given shelter in gaushalas and will not roam around. But cows are seen roaming around," he said.

"Wonders are happening in this country. The BJP has given the complaint on its letterhead (and) inquiries are being conducted to settle political grudges," the AAP leader charged.

The ACB summoned Jain and his party colleague Manish Sisodia, former education minister, in connection with the alleged corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools. Sisodia has been summoned on June 9.

The summons came after the ACB registered an FIR in the matter on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.