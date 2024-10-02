ACB raids IAS officer in Rajasthan in disproportionate assets case

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau carried out searches on Wednesday at multiple locations in Rajasthan in a disproportionate assets case against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay, officials said.

They said documents of 13 commercial and residential plots were found during the raids. The teams also found Rs 2.22 lakh cash, 335 grams of gold ornaments, 11.8 kilograms of silver jewellery and three four-wheelers, besides life insurance policy documents, 16 bank accounts and a bank locker.

According to the officials, the locker was yet to be searched.

Shortly after the search operation began, the Rajasthan government removed the promotee IAS officer from the post and put him under 'Awaiting Posting Order' status.

A senior official of the anti-corruption bureau said there were complaints against the officer alleging that he possessed assets disproportionate to his legal source of income.

After listing the properties and calculating their value, it was found to be a case of disproportionate assets, following which an FIR was registered on Tuesday and a search warrant was obtained from a court.

The search began on Wednesday morning at multiple locations in Kota, Jaipur and Dausa and was expected to conclude by evening, the official said.

Vijay, a promotee IAS officer, took over as the Kota divisional commissioner last week. He had earlier served as the district collector of Baran and Balotra.

The Rajasthan government personnel department issued the order removing Vijay.

Additional charge of the post was given to Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami.