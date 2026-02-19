ACB recovers Rs 6.3 lakh from police station cabin after cops caught taking bribe

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recovered Rs 6.34 lakh from a cabin at a police station here after a senior inspector and a constable were caught accepting a bribe, officials said on Thursday.

The ACB on Wednesday apprehended senior inspector Sanjeev Tawade and sub-inspector Dnyaneshwar Junne at Kurar police station in the western suburb of Malad while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a complainant.

Both were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody till February 23, he said.

While conducting a search at the police station after the trap, the ACB recovered Rs 6.34 lakh from a cabin. The money was later seized by the ACB team, the official said. PTI DC NR