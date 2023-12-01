ACB registers case against contractors, employees of Delhi Arogya Kosh

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) registered a case on Friday against some contractors and employees of the Delhi Arogya Kosh for allegedly demanding money from outsourced staffers, officials said.

Advertisment

A committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services initially looked into the complaints of the outsourced staffers on the "unethical payment" demand made by Pradeep Lamba and Manish Garg - two representatives of M/s Geetanshi Services - a senior police officer said.

It was alleged in the complaint that the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) had hired eight contractual staffer through M/s Geetanshi Services in Mandawali for two years on October 25, 2022.

The two representative were forcing the outsourced staffers to deposit Rs 25,000 per year and threatening them to terminate their services in case they failed to make the payment, the officer said.

Advertisment

During inquiry, it was revealed that an amount of Rs 1,34,000 was transferred through UPI to the alleged persons and other accounts provided by them. The aggrieved outsourced staffers also submitted audio recordings with the accused, the officer said.

A letter was received at the office of the Anti Corruption Branch on October 11 from the Assistant Director, Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi government, recommending a detailed investigation into the matter, they said.

The outsourced staffers were examined and their statements recorded.

Advertisment

They also informed that they had conveyed their grievance to the government officials of DAK, but they did nothing in the matter.

Thereafter, the contractual employees approached the higher officials and only after intervention of higher officials, the inquiry committee was constituted. The inquiry committee submitted its report concluding that the allegations were found substantiated, he said.

The DAK has paid the salary amount to Geetanshi Services and thereafter the same was reimbursed to the outsourced staffers after the deduction of charges whereas there is no provision of such deduction, Joint Commissioner of Police (Anti Corruption Branch) Madhur Verma said.

Even after the inquiry committee report, the in-charge of DAK has failed to blacklist the alleged company and failed to forfeit the performance security amount of the firm, officials said.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC and an investigation is underway to ascertain the role of government officials of DAK in the matter, Verma added. PTI NIT SMN