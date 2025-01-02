ACB registers case in recruitment irregularities in fire safety department in J&K

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process in the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) department of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Thursday.

The investigation follows a communication from the General Administration Department (GAD), which included findings of an inquiry committee.

The probe revealed allegations of paper leaks and discrepancies during the recruitment process for firemen and fireman drivers in 2020, an ACB spokesman said, adding the charges included favouritism in awarding contracts to conduct exam, and also manipulation of the selection list.

In July this year, the bureau received a report by an inquiry committee constituted by the government to investigate the alleged irregularities in the selection process for firemen and fireman drivers in 2020. The report conveyed the decision of the competent authority to conduct an investigation, the spokesperson added.

Initial inquiries traced issues back to 2013, when discrepancies led to the cancellation of the recruitment process.

Subsequent efforts in 2018 and 2020, under revised procedures, were also marred by allegations including of awarding contracts to ineligible agencies and tampering with selection results, he said.

The alleged irregularities included selection of candidates with scores below the cutoff mark, discrepancies in answer sheets and evidence of favouritism, with relatives and individuals from specific localities benefiting.

The investigation revealed that favouritism was shown in awarding the contract to L-2 bidder LMES IT which lacked proven experience in conducting similar exercises as mandated by the e-NIT, while sidelining the L-1 bidder, the ACB said.

The bid of L-2 was accepted by the departmental Recruitment Board (DRB) despite L-2 being a newly formed firm (November 2017) and its main partner Maharaj Krishan. previously being a resource person with Timing Technology (P) Limited, of whose recruitment process was cancelled. According to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, negotiations should only be held with the L-1 bidder, and re-tendering should occur if the L-1 bidder backs out. However, these guidelines were not followed in this case, the ACB said.

By acting in this manner, the then members of the departmental recruitment board, members of the technical committee, and officers and officials of the F&ES department colluded with the recruiting company through its main partner, Maharaj Krishan (L-2 bidder), it said.

The ACB said they abused their official positions to favour the L-2 bidder over the L-1 bidder in an illegal and unjustified manner. They manipulated the selection list by preparing fake and fabricated records to confer undue benefits upon themselves and other beneficiaries, the spokesperson explained.

The ACB has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the members of the departmental recruitment board, technical committee, F&ES officials, and others involved.

Further investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added. PTI AB TIR TIR