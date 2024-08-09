ACB registers DA case against Telangana official, seizes properties worth Rs 6 crore

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on Friday said it has seized properties worth about Rs six crore in a disproportionate assets (DA) case during searches carried out at the house of an official working in the Municipal Corporation Office in Nizamabad district and other places.

The case was registered against a Superintendent in-charge Revenue Officer after he allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means of earning income during his service, an ACB release said.

As this is an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, ACB Nizamabad Range registered an FIR and conducted searches at his house and various other places, the ACB said.

During the search operation, net cash of Rs 2.93 crore besides bank balance in the name of the accused officer, his wife and mother totalling 1.10 crore, gold worth Rs six lakh and 17 immovable properties worth Rs 1.98 crore, all worth about Rs 6.07 crore, were seized.

Further searches are continuing to unearth the assets, it said. The case is under investigation.