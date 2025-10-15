ACB searches at multiple locations linked to executive engineer in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations linked to an executive engineer for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

The accused Ramavatar Meena is currently posted on deputation as an assistant professor at the Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Institute here.

The agency said he is alleged to have acquired assets worth around Rs 2.77 crore, which are about 115 per cent higher than his legitimate income.

Based on inputs and verification, the bureau found that Meena had allegedly purchased six large plots and houses worth several lakhs of rupees in Indira Gandhi Nagar, Jaipur, along with land parcels worth crores on Mahal Road, Jagatpura and plots in Aachalpura (Kotkhavda), Jaipur and Gangapur City, the officials said.

He also owns a luxurious farmhouse in Khirkhida village in Karauli district.

Preliminary investigation has revealed multiple financial transactions involving the officer and his family members amounting to several lakhs of rupees, they said.

The ACB is conducting searches at nearly a dozen premises connected to the officer in Jaipur, Gangapur City and Karauli, including his office chamber at the institute.

Further investigation is underway, officials added. PTI SDA APL APL DV DV