ACB seizes cash, gold and silver worth Rs 67 lakh from house of govt official held for bribery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 28 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said it has recovered more than Rs 13 lakh cash, over 500 grams of gold and 3.5 kilograms of silver ornaments from the residence of a government official caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe a day ago here.

Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar and revenue department employee Dilip Tribuvan (40) were detained here on Tuesday while taking the bribe, an official said.

The duo was caught taking Rs 5 lakh from the complainant as the first instalment out of the Rs 18 they had demanded, he said.

A cash of Rs 75,000 was seized from RDC Khirolkar's cabin following his detention on Tuesday.

"After that, the ACB conducted a search at his residence and found cash of Rs 13.06 lakh, 589 grams of gold and 3.5 kilograms of silver ornaments from the residence of Vinod Khirolkar. Their collective value is Rs 67.45 lakh," the ACB official said. PTI AW NP