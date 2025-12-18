ACB starts probe against sessions court judge in bribery case, collects evidence

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra Police has told a court here that following a nod from the Bombay High Court it has conducted a search at the residence of a judge allegedly involved in a bribery case.

It has collected digital evidence including voice samples of Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, the accused sessions court judge, it said in a written reply to the bail application of a co-accused.

Chandrakant Vasudeo, working as a clerk-cum typist in Kazi's court, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for securing a favourable verdict in a land dispute.

As per the ACB, Vasudeo, who had demanded Rs 25 lakh for himself and the judge, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

After being denied bail last month, he moved a fresh plea before the special ACB court, citing his month-long incarceration. His custody was not required for further investigation, Vasudeo argued.

The ACB opposed his bail plea, primarily on the ground that the probe was underway and evidence has been obtained showing "active involvement" of both the judge and the clerk. If released on bail, the clerk might destroy evidence, the reply said.

It initiated probe against the judge following a formal consent from the Bombay High Court, the ACB said.

It had sought permission to arrest Kazi, and the HC Registrar (Vigilance-1) directed the agency to proceed in accordance with the law and the Supreme Court guidelines. Following which a notice was issued to the judge and he appeared at the ACB office on December 8, the ACB reply said.

On December 10, the ACB conducted a search of Kazi's residence at the government colony in Churchgate in the presence of a district and additional sessions judge. It has also collected his voice samples to verify conversations recorded during a WhatsApp call, it said.

The ACB court is likely to decide the bail application on Friday. PTI AVI KRK