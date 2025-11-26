Accept land tax from Munambam residents: Kerala HC to state govt

Kochi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to accept land tax from the people living in the Munambam area of Ernakulam district till the litigation with regard to ownership of their properties is finally decided.

Justice C Jayachandran issued the interim order on a batch of pleas by the residents of the area seeking that tax in respect of their properties be accepted by the authorities.

They sought the relief citing the October 10 Kerala High Court order which stated that notifying the Munambam land as waqf was a "land grabbing tactic of the Kerala Waqf Board" and upheld the government order appointing an inquiry commission to ascertain ownership of the disputed area.

The residents have also urged the court to permit mutation and transfer of properties, issuance of encumbrance certificates and alienation of the properties, among others.

Directing the Ernakulam district administration to accept the land tax, the court listed the matter for further hearing on December 17.

Following the High Court order, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church said that it was a relief for the Munambam residents who were unable to carry out any land transactions due to non-acceptance of the land tax.

In a statement, the church said the interim order of the High Court was a welcome relief and a "victory of the truth".

In the villages of Cherai and Munambam in Ernakulam district, residents have alleged that the Waqf Board was unlawfully claiming their land and properties, despite them holding registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

The state government had appointed a commission headed by former acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Justice C N Ramachandran Nair in November last year to ascertain land ownership in the disputed area. PTI HMP ROH