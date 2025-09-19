Accept leadership failures instead of blaming institutions: Rijiju on Rahul's 'vote-theft' claims

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, saying he should accept responsibility for his party's repeated electoral defeats instead of targeting democratic institutions.

Rijiju's remarks came a day after Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those behind "vote theft" and claimed that the names of Congress voters were being systematically deleted from the electoral rolls in Karnataka.

The Election Commission (EC) dismissed the former Congress chief's allegations as "incorrect and baseless", stressing that no deletion of votes can take place without following due process.

"If you lose elections repeatedly, you should acknowledge your weaknesses and accept the failure of your leadership. But instead, you start blaming institutions. Is that the right way?" Rijiju asked on the sidelines of an FICCI FLO event here.

He accused the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha of diverting attention from his political failures.

"Just to cover up his defeats, Rahul Gandhi cannot target institutions or shift the focus elsewhere. Such attempts will not be accepted by people," he said, alleging that the Congress leader's remarks often echoed "anti-India propaganda".

"Whatever narratives Pakistan creates, the same narratives are propagated by Rahul Gandhi and his company here in India. For many years now, what he says is used by anti-India groups and elements in Pakistan," Rijiju said.

Speaking at the event, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also reflected on the functioning of Parliament. He said disruptions and noise in the House are part of a vibrant democracy, but cautioned that excessive obstruction damages the institution's image.

"If there is no noise in Parliament, where else will it be? The House is meant for debate and discussion. But while protest is the right of the opposition, it should not cross limits or overshadow serious lawmaking," he said.

The parliamentary affairs minister pointed out that several landmark legislations -- including those regulating online gaming, ensuring accountability of high constitutional officeholders and strengthening sports governance -- had to be passed in the House without a debate due to persistent disruptions.

"Students and visitors who come with excitement to watch the proceedings often go back disappointed when the House is adjourned within minutes. This is not healthy for parliamentary democracy," he said. PTI UZM RC