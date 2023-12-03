Accept people's mandate: Rahul Gandhi on humiliating defeat in 3 states

New Delhi: Reacting on humiliating defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi Sunday said his party accepts the mandate of people in three states.
The Congress leader also thanked the people of Telangana for their support to the party as Congress emerged victorious in the state defeating BRS.
मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान का जनादेश हम विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करते हैं - विचारधारा की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2023
तेलंगाना के लोगों को मेरा बहुत धन्यवाद - प्रजालु तेलंगाना बनाने का वादा हम ज़रूर पूरा करेंगे।
सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को उनकी मेहनत और समर्थन के लिए दिल से शुक्रिया।