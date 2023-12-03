Advertisment
Accept people's mandate: Rahul Gandhi on humiliating defeat in 3 states

Shailesh Khanduri
03 Dec 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections

New Delhi: Reacting on humiliating defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi Sunday said his party accepts the mandate of people in three states.

The Congress leader also thanked the people of Telangana for their support to the party as Congress emerged victorious in the state defeating BRS.

 

