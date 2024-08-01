Accept RSS is not registered body, amend ruling in RS: Digvijaya to Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday urged Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to accept that the RSS is "not a registered body" under any law in the Constitution and amend his ruling that it is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the nation's development journey, sources said.

In a letter to Dhankhar, Singh quoted the chairman's ruling on Wednesday on an issue when Samajwadi Party's Ramji Lal Suman, in a supplementary question to a question asked by Shiv Sena (UBT) member Priyanka Chaturvedi, raised the issue of "intervention of the RSS in the appointment of NTA Chairman Pradeep Joshi".

Singh quoted Dhankhar as saying, "I hereby rule that RSS is an organisation that has full constitutional rights to participate in the development journey of this nation. This organisation bears unimpeachable credentials, comprises of people who are deeply committed to serving the nation selflessly." "To take exception that a member of this organisation cannot participate in the development journey of the nation is not only unconstitutional but also beyond the rules. Our rules prescribe a methodology. I, therefore, do not allow the member to raise this issue," Dhankhar had said.

Singh said that he would like to raise the issue under Rule 238 (iv) which "gives us the right to reflect on any determination of the Council except on a motion for rescinding it".

"Therefore under the above rule, I am requesting you to kindly allow me to raise this issue and plead that you may kindly accept the fact that RSS is not a registered body under any law in our Constitution and amend your ruling," the Congress MP said in his communication to Dhankhar, according to sources. PTI ASK AS AS