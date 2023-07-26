Accept with pride 'portal ki sarkar' jibe of opposition: Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said "we accept with pride" the opposition's "portal ki sarkar" jibe, saying the online portals launched by his government have enabled people to access various schemes while sitting at home.

Advertisment

"Our government has launched more than 100 portals, due to which people do not have to make rounds of Chandigarh (headquarters) to get their work done. Now they can simply raise any concern or avail the benefits of any scheme while sitting at their homes," he said.

Referring to the Congress unit's often calling his government as "portals ki sarkar", he said the state government has developed these web portals and applications to enable people to access government schemes while sitting at home.

"Our portals have not only saved time of our citizens but have also ensured no extra financial burden is put on them," he said.

Advertisment

Khattar was speaking at a meeting with people's representatives and eminent citizens of the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency at his residence here.

According to an official statement, Khattar said the state government has provided financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of 35 people who lost their lives due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state.

"It is only because of the IT reforms brought by the state government that the relief amount has been given in a quick manner," he said.

Advertisment

During the meeting, Khattar took assembly constituency-wise feedback and suggestions about various government schemes.

He said that in a bid to further bridge the gap between the government and the citizens, a special initiative of constituency-wise direct "samvad" with people's representatives and eminent citizens has been started since April 2023.

"So far public representatives, eminent citizens of 63 assembly seats of seven Lok Sabha constituencies and various administrative secretaries have held several round-table meetings discussing government schemes, development works and their concerns.

Advertisment

"Apart from this, till now more than 14,000 issues and suggestions shared in these meetings in writing have also been shared with me, which I have studied and now a record of everything has been kept,” Khattar said.

The chief minister also sought a list of the works to be done in the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. He also assured those present in the meeting that all the work will be done on a priority basis.

He said that before announcing any project, public representatives must take information about the feasibility of the projects from the district administration so that they can complete the project in a timely manner.

"Many a times land is not available for projects, due to which there is a delay in implementation. Therefore, along with the viability, the people's representatives should negotiate with the landowners and farmers and ensure the availability of land on the e-Bhoomi portal," he said. PTI SUN SMN