Accepted Cong MLC Pradnya Satav's resignation in December 2025: Maharashtra Council chairman

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council chairman Ram Shinde on Tuesday said he has accepted the resignation of Congress MLC Pradnya Satav in December last year.

Shinde made this announcement in the House on Monday.

Satav, the wife of late MP Rajeev Satav who was a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, quit the grand old party on December 18. Hours after submitting her resignation from the Upper House of the Maharashtra legislature, she joined the ruling BJP.

The Congress had then accused the BJP of not respecting democracy and breaking parties with money and posts.

Council chairman Shinde said Satav's resignation was accepted on December 18.

Opposition members questioned the move and alleged that there was pressure on Satav for resigning and that it was the death of democracy.

A two-time MLC, Satav hails from Hingoli in Marathwada.