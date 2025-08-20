Accepted report on SC internal reservation with modifications, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the state government, in its cabinet meeting, accepted Justice H N Nagamohan Das’s recommendations on internal reservation to the Scheduled Castes (SC) with certain modifications, including providing six per cent internal quota to the communities identified by the Commission as 'Left-Hand castes'.

Siddaramaiah told the Assembly that as soon as the internal reservation order is issued, recruitment processes will commence, and a one-time relaxation of the age limit will be provided.

"We have also decided to withdraw cases filed against internal reservation activists," he said.

Reading out a statement in the Assembly on the decision taken in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the CM said the cabinet noted that the Commission had grouped ‘Paraya’, ‘Mogera’ and other ‘Right-Hand castes’ among SCs together with the 'Left-Hand castes'.

"We decided to classify these communities with the Right-Hand group and provide them six per cent reservation," he said.

The CM said the government has decided to distribute the six per cent reservation to Adi Karnataka, Adi Andhra and Adi Dravida groups who constitute 4,74,954 population equally between the 'Left-Hand and Right-Hand groups.' He noted that Justice Nagamohan Das recommended four per cent reservation for the 'Touchables' group and also identified 59 castes with a population of 5,22,099 as Category-A, suggesting one per cent reservation for them. For certain technical reasons, these two groups will be combined and given five per cent reservation.

Siddaramaiah said the Commission had proposed classification into five groups – A, B, C, D and E.

The cabinet has decided to reorganise this into three groups – A, B and C – providing six per cent internal reservation to Group A (Left-Hand castes), six per cent to Group B (Right-Hand castes), and five per cent to Group C, the CM explained.

"These changes have been made to ensure equality and fairness in access to education, employment and other opportunities for all 101 Scheduled Castes. In making this decision, the cabinet has adhered to the principles outlined in the Supreme Court judgment," he underlined.

The chief minister said the government has decided to constitute a Permanent Scheduled Castes Commission to periodically study intra-caste dynamics and available data and submit reports from time to time.

The government is committed to revisiting this decision, if necessary, based on data available from the next national census, Siddaramaiah said.

Noting that the government was pleased to place before the Assembly that Justice Nagamohan Das’ report has been accepted with the modifications, the CM said this decision successfully delivers justice to decades of struggle for internal reservation.

"Our government has demonstrated that Karnataka, as a progressive state, also leads the way in matters of social justice," he underlined.

Siddaramaiah told the Assembly that Justice Nagamohan Das’s Commission conducted an extensive study of 101 Scheduled Castes in the state and submitted its report on August 1.

The Commission collected data on 1,05,09,871 persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, covering 93 per cent of the SC population. The cabinet thoroughly examined this report.

The opposition BJP demanded a discussion on the cabinet decision, but the ruling Congress did not agree for it. The Speaker also did not allow any discussion. Displeased with the decision, the opposition staged a walkout.