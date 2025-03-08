Accessibility advocate Anjlee Agarwal takes over PM's X handle on Women's Day, calls for inclusivity

New Delhi: Anjlee Agarwal, the founder of civil society organisation Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility, took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media handles on Women's Day, calling for a stronger push towards a more accessible and inclusive India under the Sugamya Bharat initiative.

Agarwal, a leading advocate for universal accessibility and inclusive mobility, emphasised the need to break barriers and strengthen the nation's commitment to ensuring that every individual, particularly women and persons with disabilities, can live with dignity and independence.

"Let's ensure that every woman, every individual, can navigate their life with dignity and independence. Let us build on the recent gains and improve lives for persons with disabilities," she posted from PM Modi's account.

Namaste India and Happy #WomensDay.

I am Dr. @access_anjlee, founder of @samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility. Through PM @narendramodi’s social media handle, which I have the honour of taking over today, I want to ignite a spark of transformation, and seek a call to… pic.twitter.com/HTTgSYHpZd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2025

With over three decades of experience in the field, Agarwal highlighted how accessibility and mobility have been increasingly integrated into governance.

She shared that her work spans research, policy advocacy and extensive training programmes for government and educational institutions, all aimed at creating inclusive spaces.

She said her efforts in making schools accessible in India have been crucial as she believes that no child should be denied education due to inadequate infrastructure.

She also wrote about her contribution to accessibility training workshops across the Asia-Pacific region and her role in developing a national and international resource pool of access auditors.

Agarwal said she has conducted accessibility audits at multiple sites in India, including pilgrimage spaces under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, which focuses on developing pilgrimage sites across the country, and public transportation hubs.

She said her focus on providing WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities for persons with disabilities and anthropometric studies on mobility aid users has been instrumental in shaping policies. She also acknowledged the impact of Swachh Bharat in benefiting persons with disabilities.

She further said that her vision remains centered on positioning India as a global leader in accessibility and inclusion through partnerships with individuals, organisations and governments.

Encouraged by changing mindsets and policy advancements, Agarwal expressed optimism about the growing success of women with disabilities in sports, commerce and education.

"May we keep adding momentum to this and cement India's position as a pioneer in this area," she said.

Besides Agarwal, entrepreneur Ajaita Shah, farmer-entrepreneur Anita Devi, chess grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu, nuclear scientist Elina Mishra and space scientist Shilpi Soni took over the prime minister's social media platforms.

Prime Minister Modi, in his Women's Day message, reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's empowerment.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" he posted on X before handing over his account to the women achievers.