Accession Day symbolises J-K's eternal bond with India, says Ladakh L-G

Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, who joined Jammu and Kashmir's Accession Day celebrations here on Sunday, said that the historic event symbolises the region's eternal bond with India.

Accession Day marks the anniversary of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh's signing of the Instrument of Accession, which formalised Jammu and Kashmir's merger with India in 1947.

"Accession Day is a celebration of Jammu and Kashmir's eternal bond with India. A day that reminds every citizen of the farsighted leadership, patriotism and courage of the Maharaja, whose historic decision ensured that Jammu and Kashmir became an inseparable part of Bharat," Gupta said, addressing the 'Adhivilan Utsav' organised by Samadhan Foundation here.

The lieutenant governor described Maharaja Hari Singh as a reformer, moderniser and symbol of India's unity, and who rose above political compulsions to act in the best interest of his people and the nation.

"His decision to sign the Instrument of Accession was not merely a political act but a pledge to uphold India's civilisational and cultural ethos. It was an affirmation that Jammu and Kashmir's destiny lies with India," Gupta said.

Recalling the Maharaja's remarkable contributions, Gupta said his reign laid the foundation of a modern and progressive Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting that for decades, the people of Ladakh faced discrimination and developmental deprivation despite their immense contribution to national unity and security, Gupta said this ended under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"For years, Ladakh remained ignored in policy priorities, its people struggling for representation and recognition," Gupta said, adding that Modi ensured justice and empowerment through the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

"This historic step corrected a long-standing injustice and gave Ladakh the rightful opportunity to chart its own path of progress and prosperity," he said.

Gupta said Ladakh is now witnessing unprecedented development, with projects worth crores of rupees underway in infrastructure, tourism, renewable energy and education sectors.

"The completion of the world-class Zojila Tunnel will further transform connectivity, boost tourism, and strengthen economic growth in the region," he said, adding that Ladakh is emerging as a model of sustainable development and ecological balance.

The lieutenant governor emphasised that the Union Territory Administration is fully committed to the vision of an 'Akhand Bharat' — a strong, united and inclusive India where every region prospers equally.

"From the Himalayas of Ladakh to the plains of Jammu and the valleys of Kashmir, we are bound together by a shared history, culture and national spirit. The Maharaja's dream of a united and empowered Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is now taking shape under the leadership of Modi," Gupta said.

Several other events were observed across Jammu, with people paying tributes to those who sacrificed lives to make Jammu and Kashmir a part of India.

Army veterans and prominent persons assembled at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal Chowk to pay tributes to the 'Saviour of Kashmir'.

Brig Jamwal, chief of staff of state forces, laid down his life, countering waves of enemy attack on this day in 1947.

Activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha also assembled near Maharaja Hari Singh's statue near Tawi bridge and paid tributes to the Dogra ruler for his historic decision. PTI TAS TAS RUK RUK