'Acche deen' will soon come in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain

Patna: Amid the speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may tender his resignation and stake claim to form a new government with the BJP's support, senior saffron party leader, Shahnawaz Hussain, on Sunday said 'acche deen' (better days) will soon come in the state.

Talking to reporters, ahead of the crucial BJP legislatures meeting at state BJP headquarters here, Shahnawaz, told reporters, "Acche deen will soon come in Bihar…and the state will be made RJD 'mukt' (free) Bihar".

According to sources in the saffron camp, the BJP's strategy is to wait for Nitish Kumar to resign first. The sources said the BJP will hand over the letter signed by its MLAs to Nitish Kumar and the BJP's House leader and party president may accompany Nitish Kumar when he visits the Governor to stake claim at around 4 pm.

"If the BJP again forms the government with the JD(U), it will go back to the earlier formula of 2020 where Nitish Kumar will continue as the chief minister, and the BJP will have two deputy chief ministers. This formula has been finalised this time also", said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.