Accident at construction site: FIR against contractor, 2 others

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 5 (PTI) Mangaluru Police have filed an FIR against three persons in connection with an accident at a construction site where a worker died, police said on Friday.

The FIR was filed against Venugopal, the contractor of the project, and two others, they said.

Chandan Kumar, a labourer was killed in a mudslide at the construction site on Wednesday while another worker was injured.

According to Mangaluru City police Commissioner Anupam Aggarwal, investigation is still on to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family of Chandan Kumar.

The contractor also paid Rs two lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Labour department officials said the workers' families will get insurance under the Labour Compensation Act. PTI CORR AMP SS