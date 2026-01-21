'Accident can happen': Letter shows developer flagged sewer collapse, waterlogging to Noida Authority in 2022

Noida, Jan 21 (PTI) A letter written by developer MZ Wiztown Planners to the Noida Authority in March 2022 flagged the collapse of the sewer and main drain lines and warned that "any accident can happen" at the water-filled excavation site in Sector 150 owned by the company, where software engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned after his car plunged into the pit a few days ago, according to sources.

Accessed by PTI, the letter, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority, mentioned the continuous flow of sewage and drain water into Plot SC/02, A-3 and sought repairs.

In the communication dated March 14, 2022, MZ Wiztown Planners said the collapsed sewer and drain lines had flooded the entire basement of the plot with sewage and drainage water, warning that "any accident can happen unknowingly" if immediate repairs were not carried out.

The developer also cautioned that even the barricading installed at the site was collapsing as the adjoining road was sinking due to soil erosion and water pressure, and urged the Authority to urgently restore the damaged lines and pump out accumulated water to prevent an accident.

Copies of the letter were marked to senior officials of the Authority's planning and works departments, as well as the police commissioner and the local SHO.

The letter has gained significance amid mounting evidence that the waterlogged pit remained exposed and unsecured for years despite repeated official alerts, even as locals in the area claimed they too raised the safety hazard with the Noida Authority often.

The three-member SIT probing the incident on Wednesday spent several hours at the Noida Authority headquarters in Sector 6, questioning senior officials as well as junior-level staff, particularly those linked to the traffic cell, officials said.

As reported earlier by PTI, satellite images accessed through Google Earth show that the plot -- part of Sports City in Sector 150 -- remained agricultural land until at least 2015, with no visible water body.

The first appearance of a large water-filled excavation was seen in satellite imagery from November 2021, following monsoon rains. Since then, the pit remained filled with stagnant water, algae growth and partially submerged construction material, even as surrounding roads and infrastructure were fully developed.

Despite the growing hazard, no effective safety measures were put in place.

A truck had crashed at the same location on January 2 this year, days before Mehta's fatal accident, but the site remained unbarricaded.

The truck driver, Gurvinder Singh, said he crashed at the same fog-bound, unbarricaded 90-degree turn. Recalling his narrow escape, he said Mehta's death was not an accident.

"This is negligence amounting to killing. A murder case must be registered against the developer and the authority responsible for road safety," he told PTI Videos on Wednesday.

According to Noida Authority officials, the accident site is Plot A-3, carved out after the subdivision of Sports City Plot No. 2 by the lead developer, Lotus Green. The 27,185-square-metre plot, designated for commercial use, was subsequently taken over by MZ Wiztown Planners in 2021.

Further, a 2023 letter from the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department to the Noida Authority, also accessed by PTI, had warned about persistent waterlogging in Sector 150 and recommended the construction of head regulators to flush excess rainwater and drain discharge into the Hindon river.

The communication noted that budgetary provisions had been made, but the project was never implemented.

Officials acknowledged that water accumulated at the site not only due to rainfall but also because of continuous discharge from drains connected to nearby residential societies.

With restrictions on releasing excess water into the Hindon River, the water level continued to rise, turning the excavation into a lake-like pit.

Mehta died in the early hours of January 17 after his car skidded in dense fog, broke through a roadside drain and plunged into the water-filled basement of the under-construction commercial complex at Plot A-3.

The absence of barricades, reflective signage and warning lights at a sharp turn near the site has been cited by locals and the victim's family as a key factor behind the crash.

Following protests and public outrage, police have registered an FIR against two real estate developers under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence.

One of the developers has been arrested, and the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a probe by the special investigation team (SIT).

The Noida Authority has since installed barricades at the site, but residents and the victim's family allege the measures came too late.

"The tragedy could have been avoided had the authority acted on repeated warnings from developers, from the Irrigation Department and from residents," Mehta's father has said, demanding accountability so that "no one else loses their child due to official apathy." The UP government in a statement issued in Lucknow on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the incident, ordered a probe and constituted a three-member SIT, which has been asked to submit its report within five days.

"Police on Tuesday arrested Abhay Kumar, CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners Ltd, in the case. The arrest was made in connection with an FIR registered under provisions related to negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering life," the government said.

The government said it has also taken "administrative action", removing the Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority from his post. "Earlier, a traffic cell junior engineer, Naveen Kumar, was dismissed with immediate effect," it added. PTI KIS RT RT