Accident claims lives of two sisters in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 4 (PTI) Two minor sisters died when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Dulari (14) and Rani (11), daughters of Raju Hansda, residents of Majhi Sahi in Jodabara village in the district, police added.

According to police, the tractor was heading towards Jodabara when the vehicle became unbalanced. "Both the sisters were sitting on the tractor when it overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, killing them on the spot," a police officer said.

The sisters were reportedly on their way to the paddy field to meet their father, who was working at the time.

Jajpur Road police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. "We are investigating the cause of the accident," police said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB