Accident in Chhattisgarh coal mine, workers suffer minor injuries

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) A few workers suffered minor injuries in an accident during a blasting operation at Chirimiri open cast mine in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a spokesperson of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) said here.

The accident took place immediately after the charging process during routine blasting work.

"A team comprising six or seven workers was moving away after preparing the blast when, for some unknown reason, an explosion occurred. Our colleagues narrowly escaped fatal injuries," the spokesperson said.

Three or four workers sustained minor injuries, and they were given immediate medical attention in the hospital.

"All injured colleagues are out of danger. Two or three of them are still under observation at the hospital, but are expected to be discharged soon," the official said.

The official said that typically, blasting operations are conducted only after the designated button or remote is pressed.

"The premature blast is a matter of concern," the spokesperson noted, adding that the exact cause of the mishap would be determined after a detailed internal inquiry. PTI BSM NN