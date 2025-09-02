Accident relief medical train coach catches fire; no injuries

Gondia, Sept 2 (PTI) One of the coaches of an accident relief medical van caught fire at Gondia railway station in Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

Nobody was injured.

The three-coach train was stationed on an unused track on platform No. 3 when some passersby noticed smoke emitting from one of the coaches around 10:30 AM.

The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes using a water cannon.

The incident didn't affect any train movement as the track where the relief train was stationed is not used for regular movement of trains, an official said, adding that a short circuit seems to be the prima facie reason.

An Accident Relief Medical Van is a specialised train designed to provide rapid medical assistance at the site of a railway accident, equipped with doctors, paramedics, and medicines. PTI COR NSK