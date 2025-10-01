Accident tribunal in Thane awards Rs 38.68 lakh to kin of man killed by truck

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra’s Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 38.68 lakh to the family of a 24-year-old man killed by a speeding trailer truck four years ago.

In his order on Tuesday, MACT member R V Mohite directed the owner and insurer of the trailer truck to jointly and severally pay the amount to the parents and sister of the victim, Akshay Sanjay Ghole.

Advocate Baldev B Rajput told the tribunal that Ghole, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, died at the scene after the trailer rammed into the two-wheeler on August 18, 2021. The MACT observed that the trailer truck was being driven at high speed.

The tribunal also rejected the insurer’s plea of breach of policy conditions, noting that the documents proved the trailer driver had a valid licence, permit, and fitness certificate on the date of the accident.

The tribunal calculated a total compensation of Rs 36.68 lakh based on the Ghole’s annual stipend of Rs 2.2 lakh from his temporary service as a handyman cum ramp driver with an airline.

The court also ordered structured investment of a part of the compensation, with Rs 5 lakh each for all three claimants to be invested in a fixed deposit for five years. PTI COR NR