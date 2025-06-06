Accident victim made to lie on floor at Jalna hospital; probe ordered

Jalna, Jun 6 (PTI) The authorities have launched a probe after a viral video showed a patient at the district government hospital in Maharashtra’s Jalna lying on the floor as other beds in the wards were occupied.

The video also showed overcrowding and lack of amenities at the 200-bed hospital.

One patient was lying on a mattress on the floor while being administered intravenous fluids.

“My relative was admitted here on Wednesday night after a road accident. The nurses asked him to lie on a mattress on the floor as there were no beds available in the wards. He was given IV fluids in this condition,” said one Suresh Yewale.

Additional Civil Surgeon Dr Rajendra Gadekar said on Thursday that they had initiated a probe.

“Instructions have already been issued that no patient should be made to lie on the floor. If no bed is available in the general ward, a cot must be arranged immediately. Action will be taken against those responsible,” he said. PTI COR BNM NR