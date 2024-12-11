Accident while filming reels: Kerala human rights panel seeks report from police

Kozhikode (Kerala), Dec 11 (PTI) The Kerala Human Rights Commission on Wednesday directed state police to take stringent measures against those engaged in bike and car stunts on road violating traffic rules.

The Commission also directed the state police chief to submit a report within four weeks about the steps they have taken in this regard.

Commission judicial member K Byjunath issued the directives in the wake of a shocking incident in which a 20-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding luxury car while filming reels of it on the beach road here on Tuesday.

The deceased, Alvin, who had recently returned from abroad, was recording promotional reels for a showroom that sells accessories for high-end cars.

Alvin, who was filming the video, was struck by the speeding car that threw him away, causing serious injuries, police said adding that he succumbed to injuries later in the day.

The Commission also directed the Kozhikode Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and submit a report in this regard within four weeks. The case would be considered during its sitting to be held in the district on January 30, the Commission said.

In the order, the human rights panel noted that such incidents not only pose a threat to their own lives but also to the drivers of other vehicles and pedestrians. It also pointed out that there is an increasing trend of filming reels in a dangerous manner to gain popularity on the social media.

Driving dangerously and flouting traffic rules for such shoots have become regular occurrences in the state, it said. Byjunath also directed the state police chief to take stringent measures against those who turn the public roads into a ground for vehicle stunts. The Commission's intervention is based on a complaint lodged by advocate V Devadas on the basis of newspaper reports. PTI LGK ADB