Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) An accidental death claim of Rs 1 crore was settled for Rs 60 lakh between the claimant and an insurance company in a Lok Adalat in Maharashtra’s Thane on Saturday, an official said.

The family of multi-purpose health worker Dileep Laxman Bhoye had filed the claim following his death in a road accident in May 2022. Bhoye was then drawing a monthly salary of nearly Rs 68,000, said advocate Baldev Rajput, who represented the victim’s family. PTI COR NR