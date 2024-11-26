'Accidental gunfire' kills ITBP jawan in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) An ITBP jawan hailing from Uttarakhand was killed in an “accidental” gunfire in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at a camp in Binod Bihari Mahato College in Baliapur, around 20 km from the district quarters town of Dhanbad.

The jawan, identified as Sandeep Kumar, hailed from Rudra Prayag in Uttarakhand and had come to Jharkhand on assembly elections assignment.

He was staying in the camp along with his battalion, they said.

After hearing the sound of firing, his colleagues rushed to his room and found him unconscious with a bullet mark on the chest, said city SP Ajit Kumar.

Kumar was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

He said prima facie it appears that the jawan was killed in "accidental gunfire".

“An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the actual reason of death,” he said. PTI COR SAN NN