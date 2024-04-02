Accidents in Himachal Pradesh drop by 14% in first 3 months this year

Shimla, Apr 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has reduced the number of accidents by 14 per cent by taking action based on analysis of road crash data, officials said Tuesday, comparing statistics of the first three months of this year with the corresponding period of 2023.

As per police data, in the first three months of 2024, accidents have reduced by 14 per cent, fatalities by 27 per cent and injuries by 18 per cent, a statement issued here said.

Police have not shared the number of accidents, deaths and injuries of the period.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said that directives had been issued to police officials at the grassroots level to take proactive measures to prevent road crashes and reduce fatalities.

A concerted effort by law enforcement agencies coupled with community engagement and awareness programmes and targeted strategies have contributed to this positive outcome, Kundu said.

Kundu commended the efforts of the HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police in analysing road crash data effectively, facilitating informed decision-making to mitigate road accidents and fatalities.

Police said implementation of new technological measures and modern equipment provided through the World Bank-funded HP State Road Transformation Project (HPSRTP) has also contributed towards the reduction of road accidents.

The HPSRTP project, with a total sponsored amount of Rs 47.79 crore, is a 5-year programme being executed by the HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police.

The use of technology-based enforcement, online compounding of e-challans, weekly review by police headquarters, road safety activities through corporate social responsibility (CSR), real-time information dissemination through social media platforms and wider community participation were the other reasons behind the reduction of road accidents, police added.

In Shimla district, there was a 29 per cent reduction in accidents, 8 per cent decrease in fatalities and 42 per cent drop in injuries till March 31, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said in a statement.

Gandhi said efforts to improve voluntary compliance of road safety strategies helped in reducing. PTI BPL HIG SKY