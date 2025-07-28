Accommodations listed on OTA platforms being monitored for violations: Goa minister

Panaji, Jul 28 (PTI) The Goa government is actively monitoring accommodations listed on online travel agency (OTA) platforms to ensure they are properly registered with authorities, state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said in the assembly on Monday.

BJP MLA Michael Lobo, while raising the issue in the House, said citizens are getting inconvenienced by homestays operating in residential societies, which often attract unruly tourists.

Responding to the Zero Hour mention, Khaunte said, "Regular watch is kept on accommodations listed on OTAs. They are actively monitored. The government has ensured all inventory of hotel rooms, guesthouses and other stays linked with OTA platforms are registered with the tourism department." "Many second homes and residential buildings are being misused for tourist stays without informing the authorities. The people who come to these second homes and operate as tourist accommodations often do so without proper registration," he admitted.

Khaunte said housing societies must keep a watch on the flats and apartments being turned into guest houses illegally and inform the tourism department immediately.

"The Goa government will work towards finding a sustainable solution that protects the interests of both residents and the tourism sector," he assured the assembly. PTI RPS BNM