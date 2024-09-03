Accord top priority to reprocess e-waste: K'taka Minister Khandre

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister B Eshwar Khandre said on Tuesday there is a dire need to adopt the practices of regeneration of solid waste, which is posing a grave threat to nature.

Speaking at the 5th Re-Commerce Expo, being held here till September 5, he said the need of the hour is to give top priority to regenerate and reprocess e-waste, batteries, and other electronic goods.

"This will not only be economically viable but also environmentally friendly," Khandre added.

According to the Minister, the collapse of hills and earth sinking at Shirur in the state and Wayanad in Kerala were a warning for us.

"We need to be vigilant and make plans to avoid such tragedies. Pollution is rampant in the atmosphere as well as in water due to increase in electronic goods, batteries as well as industrial pollution. It is our duty to protect mankind from these vagaries of nature that are posing a grave threat to the world," Khandre added.

He emphasised the need to blend the development and production process without damaging ecology and environment.

"There are huge opportunities for the younger generation to work on this subject," he added.

Venkatreddy D Patil, CEO of Urdhva Management, organisers of Re-Expo, said: "Our main aim is to strengthen processing for which the number of partners should increase. We need to re-process mobile, batteries and laptops and put it to use without harming the ecology and environment." PTI JR SS