According to you, nothing should be asked of BJP: Cong's Udit Raj slams Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj hit out at party colleague Shashi Tharoor on Monday for his reported "no country has 100-per cent foolproof intelligence" remarks, saying, being a Congressman, he should ask when Prime Minister Narendra Modi teaches Pakistan a lesson.

"According to you, Congress should guarantee foolproof intelligence to the BJP and nothing should be asked of the BJP," Raj said in a post on X.

"Shashi Tharoor said no country has 100 per cent foolproof intelligence? At the time of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Modi ji had said after reaching Mumbai from Gujarat that it was the failure of the central government. He also said that the problem is the Centre and not the border. How did the terrorists come when the intelligence, BSF, and CRPF are with the Centre? Tharoor ji, ask from Modi ji," said Raj, who is the chairman of the "Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Other Than Professionals".

The former MP's remarks came a day after Tharoor's comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, in which he reportedly said there was some failure, but no country can ever have a foolproof, 100-per cent intelligence.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 left at least 26 people dead and several injured.

Raj said the Congress is not in power, yet the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keeps criticising it from time to time.

"It is said that during the time of the Congress, terrorists used to kill and go away, so shouldn't you ask how they kill and go away in Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama and Pahalgam?" he said, addressing Tharoor.

"When the BJP government itself admitted security lapse, then brother Tharoor ji, how did you become their lawyer and give a clean chit?" he asked.

"At the time of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there was a discussion in every house that once Modi ji becomes PM, he will enter Lahore and kill and take over PoK. You should ask the BJP, did this happen?" he said.

Raj claimed that Tharoor praised Modi's recent United States visit, despite the outcome of the trip being an "insult" to the country.

"You are a Congressman and you should ask when will Modi ji teach Pakistan a lesson like the Congress government did in 1965 and 1971. BJP kept demanding foolproof intelligence from Congress, so with whom are you standing?" Raj said, hitting out at the MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

"After 9/11, did any big terrorist attack take place in America, and in this way, you should give such examples. Modi ji came from abroad and held a meeting at the airport itself. You did not ask about this drama. It would not have taken even 10 minutes to reach the office, and he would have held a meeting there," he said.

Raj said Tharoor should also ask the prime minister why he attended an election rally in Bihar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cut short his foreign trip, went to Pahalgam and shared people's grief and pain.