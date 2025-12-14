Accountability, responsibility key: Vice President tells civil service trainees

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday told a group of civil service officer trainees that responsible and accountable actions are crucial in public service, as he called for the timely disposal of files and cases.

He also stressed on effective use of technology to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The vice president reminded the young officers that in the age of social media, where loud voices often gain traction, such popularity is usually temporary.

Radhakrishnan said patience and attentive listening are essential tools of effective and humane governance.

According to an official statement, he told the trainees that listening to public grievances often resolves a large part of the problem.

Responding to queries from the officer trainees, the vice president emphasised the importance of constant learning, adherence to dharma and patience.

He also spoke on the challenge of information overload, misinformation and negative news on social media, advising officers to promote positive and constructive stories.

Radhakrishnan underlined the need for social responsibility before sharing content online and called for appropriate action to encourage responsible digital behaviour.