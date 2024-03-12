Accountant beaten to death by construction worker in Greater Noida

Noida, Mar 12 (PTI) A construction worker was arrested in Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly killing an accountant on suspicion of illicit physical relationship between him and his sister-in-law, police said.

The accountant worked at the same construction site as the worker in Sector Sigma 1 for the last five months and was beaten to death with a stick by the accused, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

"The local Beta 2 police station officials arrested accused Dharmendra today from the Aichhar market for the killing of Krishna Pal. After interrogation by the police, it came to light that the victim had an illicit physical relations with a relative of the accused," Sharma said.

"Early today, the accused reached the construction site, where the victim was living and called him out of the building. He then attacked him with a stick and left the spot, leaving the body there," the officer said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was lodged at the local police station and investigation taken up, leading to accused Dharmendra, who was arrested within 12 hours of the incident, police said.

The stick used in the crime, a blood-stained jacket and the mobile phone of the victim have been recovered, they said. PTI KIS AS AS