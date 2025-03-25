Accountant booked for cheating hospital of Rs 17.65 lakh

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a woman accountant for allegedly misappropriating Rs 17.65 lakh from the funds of a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly diverted amounts from payments by the patients, including operation charges, for her personal use, the official from MFC police station said.

She misappropriated the funds of the hospital, located in Syndicate area of Kalyan, between January and December last year while she was employed there as an accountant, he said.

The discrepancies came to light during an internal audit conducted by the hospital management, following which a police complaint was lodged against her.

The police on Monday registered a case against the woman under sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK