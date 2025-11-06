Accurate electoral rolls foundation of free, fair polls and vital for democracy's health: Goa CM

Panaji, Nov 6 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said "correct and comprehensive" electoral rolls serve as the foundation of free, fair and transparent elections, and are vital for the health of democracy.

He also said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a landmark exercise for Goa as it is being carried out after more than two decades.

In a media statement released here, Sawant said the current SIR is particularly important for ensuring that the voter rolls are accurate and up-to-date.

"A correct and comprehensive electoral roll is the foundation of free, fair and transparent elections, and it is vital for the health of our democracy," the CM said.

According to Sawant, he has filled his enumeration form for the SIR process.

He also urged all citizens in Goa, especially the youth and first-time voters, to actively participate in this exercise.

Youth's participation in the SIR is not just a procedural formality, but is an act of empowering democracy, Sawant noted. PTI RPS NP