Accused claiming to be child at the time of crime cannot be sent to jail while verifying age: HC

Prayagraj, Oct 28 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has held that under the Juvenile Justice Act, an accused who claims to be a child at the time of commission of an offence cannot be sent to jail or police lockup even during an inquiry regarding the determination of the individual's age either by a court or the Juvenile Justice Board.

The court held that a child in conflict with the law or alleged to be in conflict with the law cannot be lodged in jail till he attains 21 years of age.

A bench comprising Justices Salil Kumar Rai and Sandeep Jain observed, "A perusal of Section 10 shows that in no case can a child in conflict with law be placed in a police lock-up or lodged in a jail. A person who claims himself to be a child under the Act, 2015 cannot be lodged in a jail or police lockup even during inquiry regarding his age either by the court or the Board".

The court said that Section 9(4) of the Juvenile Justice Act states that a person who claims before a court that he was a minor on the date the offence was committed is required to be kept in protective custody during the process of inquiry. The court, while inquiring into his claim, may place him in a place of safety.

"In short, a child in conflict with law or alleged to be in conflict with law cannot be lodged in a jail till he attains 21 years of age either during the inquiry regarding determination of his age or when he is found to be a child in conflict with law." The ruling came in a case where petitioner Pawan Kumar, along with his brother and mother, had allegedly killed their eldest sibling. All accused were arrested and lodged in Naini Central Jail since 2017.

During the trial, Pawan claimed his date of birth to be December 13, 2002. When the principal of his school was summoned, he stated that on the date of the offence, the petitioner was 14 years, 3 months and 19 days old.

Thereafter, the matter was referred to the Juvenile Justice Board, which also ruled the petitioner's age as the same on the date of the offence.

Though the order was sent to the trial court, Pawan was not released from detention. Accordingly, the second petitioner, claiming to be a social worker, approached the high court seeking Pawan's release.

In its judgment, the court said that Section 2(13) defines a child in conflict with law as a child who is alleged or is found to have committed an offence and who has not completed eighteen years of age on the date of commission of such offence. PTI CORR RAJ RT